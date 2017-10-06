FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 6
October 6, 2017

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
=======================NEWS=====================================
    BUDGET DEFICIT: The gap in Slovakia's public finances will
narrow less than expected in 2017 due to high spending on
transport and healthcare, the finance ministry said.
    SKODA AUTO: Unions at Volkswagen's             Skoda Auto
said on Thursday they would cut back on overtime work if the
group considers shifting any production from the Czech carmaker
to Germany.
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

