Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 6

BRATISLAVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================NEWS===================================== BUDGET DEFICIT: The gap in Slovakia's public finances will narrow less than expected in 2017 due to high spending on transport and healthcare, the finance ministry said. Story: Related stories: SKODA AUTO: Unions at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto said on Thursday they would cut back on overtime work if the group considers shifting any production from the Czech carmaker to Germany. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)