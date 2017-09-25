Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 25

BRATISLAVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================PRESS DIGEST============================= AUTOMOTIVE: A Slovak branch of Japan's automotive components producer Kasai will invest 10 million euros ($11.91 million) to build a factory in southern Slovak town Levice that will supply components to a nearby Jaguar Land Rover factory set to launch production next year. here For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8394 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)