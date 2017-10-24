Slovak central bank could still lift countercyclical buffer rate

BRATISLAVA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank could increase its countercyclical capital buffer for banks further if pressure in the loan market continues to rise, the head of the bank’s macroprudential unit, Marek Licak, said on Tuesday.

Since August, banks have had to meet a buffer rate of 0.5 percent. The bank voted in July to raise the rate to 1.25 percent, with effect from August 2018. It said on Tuesday it had decided to maintain it at the same level from November 2018. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova)