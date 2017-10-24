FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak central bank could still lift countercyclical buffer rate
October 24, 2017 / 12:50 PM / in 20 hours

Slovak central bank could still lift countercyclical buffer rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank could increase its countercyclical capital buffer for banks further if pressure in the loan market continues to rise, the head of the bank’s macroprudential unit, Marek Licak, said on Tuesday.

Since August, banks have had to meet a buffer rate of 0.5 percent. The bank voted in July to raise the rate to 1.25 percent, with effect from August 2018. It said on Tuesday it had decided to maintain it at the same level from November 2018. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova)

