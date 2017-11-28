FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak central bank ready to raise bank buffer if loan pressure rises
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 1:01 PM / a day ago

Slovak central bank ready to raise bank buffer if loan pressure rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s central bank may further increase the countercyclical capital buffer for banks if pressure on the loan market continues to rise, it said on Tuesday.

Household lending has risen quickly in recent years and in 2017 was up 13 percent year-on-year by the end of September.

The country became the first in the euro zone to introduce the extra capital buffer in 2016. Since August, banks have had to meet a buffer rate of 0.5 percent although the bank voted in July to raise the rate to 1.25 percent from next August 2018. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.