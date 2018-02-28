FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2018 / 1:18 PM / a day ago

Culture minister resigns after journalist murder shakes Slovakia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Slovak Culture Minister Marek Madaric, a long-term ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, quit on Wednesday after the murder of an investigative reporter that has shocked the country.

The journalist, Jan Kuciak, 27, reported on crimes by businessmen some of whom had connections with politicians. He and his girlfriend were found shot dead at the weekend.

“Plainly said, I cannot as culture minister put up with a journalist being murdered during my tenure,” Madaric told a televised news conference. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.