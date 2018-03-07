FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 7, 2018 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

Slovak PM Fico ready to offer solutions to keep government going

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 7 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet early next week with his two coalition partners, including the Most-Hid party that is demanding the sacking of the interior minister, to try to reach agreements that will allow his government to continue.

“We will offer solutions so that Most can continue in government. I am aware of the reality and I am ready to discuss things,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

Slovakia has been thrown into political crisis since an investigative journalist was found shot dead at the end of February, with the president urging a major government revamp or early elections to rebuild public trust.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.