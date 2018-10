BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - More people may be charged over the killing of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, the country’s top prosecutor said on Monday.

Candles are seen in front of the Government of the Slovak Republic's building during march in honour of murdered Slovak investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/Files

A Slovak court on Sunday ordered four people jailed until trial for the murder in February of Kuciak and his fiancée, a killing that sparked nationwide protests and help topple the government.