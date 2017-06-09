UPDATE 1-Slovak industrial output drops in April, misses growth forecasts

(Adds analyst quote, background) BRATISLAVA, June 9 (Reuters) - Slovakia's industrial output dropped by 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, defying analysts' expectations for a 2.9 percent rise due to fewer working days, statistics office data showed on Friday. The result follows a 13.0 percent rise in March, a figure revised lower from a previously reported increase of 13.4 percent, the statistics office said. "The drop was influenced by fewer working days in April due to Easter holidays. There are no signs of the Slovak industry slowing down," Tatra Banka analyst Juraj Valachy told Reuters. Slovakia's economy is fueled mostly by car manufacturing at plants run by Volkswagen, Peugeot and Kia with most of their output exported to EU markets. Jaguar Land Rover is expected to launch production next year. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 04/17 03/17 03/16 pct change yr/yr -3.2 13.0 (13.4) 8.4 The data is adjusted for the impact of the number of working days. - For past economic data and analysts' forecasts, double click on: (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet and Tom Heneghan)