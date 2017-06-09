FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Slovak industrial output drops in April, misses growth forecasts
June 9, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Slovak industrial output drops in April, misses growth forecasts

2 Min Read

 (Adds analyst quote, background)
    BRATISLAVA, June 9 (Reuters) - Slovakia's industrial output
dropped by 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, defying analysts'
expectations for a 2.9 percent rise due to fewer working days,
statistics office data showed on Friday. 
    The result follows a 13.0 percent rise in March, a figure
revised lower from a previously reported increase of 13.4
percent, the statistics office said.
    "The drop was influenced by fewer working days in April due
to Easter holidays. There are no signs of the Slovak industry
slowing down," Tatra Banka analyst Juraj Valachy told Reuters.
    Slovakia's economy is fueled mostly by car manufacturing at
plants run by Volkswagen, Peugeot and Kia
 with most of their output exported to EU markets.
    Jaguar Land Rover             is expected to launch
production next year.
     
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT   04/17     03/17      03/16
  pct change yr/yr    -3.2   13.0 (13.4)    8.4
 
The data is adjusted for the impact of the number of working
days.
- For past economic data and analysts' forecasts, double click
on:

 (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet and Tom
Heneghan)

