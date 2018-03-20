Slovak president rejects proposed government shuffle, wants new names

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska rejected prime minister-designate Peter Pellegrini’s proposed cabinet on Tuesday and asked for new nominations by Friday.

President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska attends a news conference after a meeting with Slovak deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 15, 2018. David W. Cerny/Reuters

Former prime minister Robert Fico resigned last week amid mass protests following the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, and protesters have demanded a fair investigation of his death and the appointment of a non-partisan interior minister.

“(Pellegrini) has to convince (people) that the new government will bring about changes that we are expecting. He has to create a stable government, whose composition, especially at the interior ministry, will be able to calm the tense atmosphere in our society,” Kiska said.

“I also told him my specific objections to his proposal and I have asked him to make a new proposal on the composition of the government by this Friday.”