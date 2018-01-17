FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 17, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated a day ago

Slovenian banks reduce bad loans to 4.4 pct of all all loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks reduced loans on which repayment was delayed by 90 days or more to 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in November, representing 4.4 percent of all loans, down from 4.6 percent the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Bank of Slovenia said the country’s banks had joint net profit of 397 million euros in the first 11 months of last year, up from 345 million euros in the same period of 2016. ($1 = 0.8193 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.