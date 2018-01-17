UPDATE 1-Slovenian banks reduce bad loans to 4.4 pct of total loans

(Adds quote, detail, background)

LJUBLJANA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks reduced loans on which repayment was delayed by 90 days or more to 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in November, representing 4.4 percent of all loans, down from 4.6 percent the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Bank of Slovenia said the country’s banks had joint net profit of 397 million euros in the first 11 months of last year, up from 345 million euros in the same period of 2016.

“Balance sheet assets in November rose by 3.1 percent year on year and reached 37.8 billion euros ... while loans to non-banking sectors rose by 6.6 percent,” the central bank said, adding those loans fell by 0.1 percent compared to October.

The Slovenian government, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, still controls about 45 percent of the country’s banking sector.

The Slovenian government, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, still controls about 45 percent of the country's banking sector.

The rest are mostly owned by foreign banks and investors, including U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management, French bank Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's Sberbank and Austria's Sparkasse and Addiko Bank. ($1 = 0.8193 euros)