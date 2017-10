LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor won 47.3 percent of the vote in the first round of the country’s presidential election with 87 percent of ballots counted, preliminary results from the State Election Commission showed on Sunday.

Presidential candidates Borut Pahor (R) and Marjan Sarec answer questions from the media after the first round of the presidential election in Ljubljana, Slovenia October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Pahor will compete for another five-year mandate in a second round on Nov. 12 against the mayor of the city of Kamnik, Marjan Sarec, who won 24.8 percent.