Slovenian PM Sarec resigns and seeks early election

FILE PHOTO: Slovenia's Prime Minister Marjan Sarec arrives at the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he was sending his resignation to parliament on Monday and called for an early election, saying his minority government could not push through important legislation.

The government coalition of five centre-left parties held only 43 out of 90 seats in parliament and lost the informal support of the opposition Left Party in November, finding it ever harder to get bills through parliament.

“With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfil the expectations of the people,” Sarec told a news conference. “I would be able to fulfil them after an election.”

Just before his statement, the national news agency STA reported the resignation of Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj.

On Friday, Bertoncelj issued a statement protesting new legislation proposed by Sarec’s LMS party, under which the budget would cover losses of the national health system, saying that would not be acceptable.

Analysts said the opposition centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), which is the largest party in parliament, is likely to try to form a new government. An early election would take place only if that attempt fails.

The next election is scheduled for the middle of 2022.