FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia keeps Deutsche Bank as advisor on NLB privatisation
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 20, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 5 days ago

Slovenia keeps Deutsche Bank as advisor on NLB privatisation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche Bank will continue to advise Slovenia on the privatisation of the country’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), the government privatisation body Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Wednesday.

* The decision to keep Deutsche Bank on may suggest the government aims to put NLB up for sale soon after a national election next year.

* Deutsche Bank had been advising Slovenia on the sale since April 2016 until the government abandoned a planned sale in June this year, saying the expected prices, which valued the whole bank at a minimum of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 bln), was too low.

* Slovenia agreed to sell 75 percent of NLB by the end of 2017 in exchange for the European Commission’s approval of state aid to the bank in 2013.

* However, the three parties in the centre-left coalition government oppose an immediate sale, with analysts saying the parties fear a sale could hurt them in the run up to the election, expected early next June, as voters may see state ownership of the bank as in the national interest.

* Slovenia is in talks with the European Commission to postpone the sale of a majority stake in NLB until 2019.

$1 = 0.8426 euros Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.