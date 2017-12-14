Slovenia to propose delaying sale of NLB bank to 2019 -report

LJUBLJANA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Slovenia will ask the European Commission to delay the privatisation of its largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) until 2019, national news agency STA quoted Prime Minister Miro Cerar as saying on Thursday.

Slovenia had agreed to sell a majority stake in NLB by the end of 2017 in exchange for the European Commission’s approval of state aid to the bank in 2013.

But in June the government abandoned the planned sale of 50 percent of the bank, saying the expected price, which valued the whole bank at a minimum of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), was too low.

“Next week we will file an official request for a change of the obligation regarding NLB privatisation ... I expect that we will propose to delay the privatisation till the end of 2018 and into the year 2019,” Cerar told reporters in Brussels, according to STA.

The three parties in the centre-left government coalition oppose a sale. Analysts say they fear a sale could hurt them in the run up to a general election, expected in early June, as voters may see state ownership of the bank as in the national interest.

A spokeswoman for the Slovenian finance ministry said the government still needs to confirm the request to delay the sale, but is expected to do so next week, giving no further details. The European Commission was not immediately available to comment.

Some of the biggest banks in Slovenia are still state-owned, with the government controlling about 45 percent of the sector. ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)