Germany's SMA Solar warns on sales due to supply shortage

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company, on Thursday warned its full-year sales would come in at the lower end of its target corridor, citing a supply shortage of unspecified critical components.

The company now expects sales of more than 900 million euros ($1.04 billion), down from a previous forecast for sales of 900 million to 950 million euros and in line with the 907 million Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.