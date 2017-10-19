FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2017 / 4:06 PM / in 2 days

Owner of Sandro fashion label prices Paris IPO at 22 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France’s SMCP (IPO-SMCP.PA) will price its stock market flotation at 22 euros per share, it said on Thursday, giving the fashion firm behind the Sandro and Maje labels a market value of around 1.7 billion euros ($2.01 billion).

The group, which also houses clothing brand Claudie Pierlot, will remain in the majority hands of China’s Shandong Ruyi following the initial public offering - with around 51 percent - while private equity firm KKR will exit its 10 percent holding. ($1 = 0.8446 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
