FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
North Korea
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 22, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated a day ago

CORRECTED-Snap CEO Spiegel receives $638 mln in compensation for IPO year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Spiegel’s age to 27 from 26 in paragraph 3)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Snap Inc Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel received $637.8 million as total compensation during 2017, the year the company went public, according to a security filing on Thursday.

The figure is based on stock-based awards worth $636.6 million and salary and other compensation worth about $1.2 million. (bit.ly/2ohmPC6)

Spiegel, the 27-year-old Snap co-founder, earned $503,205 in salary during 2016, and a $1 million bonus.

Imran Khan, Snapchat’s chief strategy officer hired from investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG in 2014, received total compensation of $100.6 million in 2017. He earned $241,539 in 2016 and a $5.2 million bonus. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.