Snap to lay off about 100 engineers: CNBC

(Reuters) - Snapchat parent Snap Inc (SNAP.N) is laying off nearly 10 percent of its engineering team, or about 100 people, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The layoffs would be Snap's largest yet and the first to affect its engineers, CNBC said. cnb.cx/2IcLOiC

Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Business news website Cheddar, which earlier reported the layoffs on Wednesday, said the cuts would be announced internally within a week.