17 days ago
Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart lifts bid for rival Snapdeal to up to $950 mln
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
July 18, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 17 days ago

Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart lifts bid for rival Snapdeal to up to $950 mln

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian e-commerce player Flipkart has sweetened its buyout offer for smaller rival Snapdeal to between $900 million and $950 million, two people familiar with the negotiations said, adding that the new proposal is being evaluated by the company's board.

Reuters previously reported that Snapdeal had earlier this month rejected Flipkart's initial bid of between $800 million and $850 million, as its board was unsatisfied with the offer and the payment terms.

The sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are not public, said talks between the two sides are ongoing.

Flipkart, Snapdeal and its main backers were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha)

