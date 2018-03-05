FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 6:39 AM / in 2 days

Swiss National Bank deputy governor to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Monday said alternate governing board member Thomas Wiedmer is leaving the central bank at the end of June to take up a new position.

Wiedmer, an economist who previously worked at Swiss Re , had been deputy to SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg in the department overseeing financial stability, cash controlling and risk management.

The SNB said Wiedmer, who joined the SNB in 2000, was leaving to take up a new job after completing a cooling off period. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

