FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 22, 2018 / 12:44 PM / a day ago

SNC-Lavalin posts bigger quarterly profit on Atkins deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly profit, helped by its purchase of British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins last year.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$52.4 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.6 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier, when it hadn’t bought Atkins.

Revenue came in at C$2.92 billion, slightly up from the C$2.21 billion it posted last year. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.