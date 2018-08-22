FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sports News
August 22, 2018 / 4:53 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Snooker: Indian Open postponed due to Kerala floods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - World snooker has postponed next month’s Indian Open in Kerala due to severe flooding that has claimed nearly 400 lives.

FILE PHOTO: Partially submerged trucks are seen surrounded by floodwaters at a parking bay after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File photo

The event was scheduled to be held in Kochi from Sept. 18-22 but the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said they would explore alternative dates.

The worst floods in the state in a century has claimed 383 lives, razed tens of thousands of homes, and washed away roads and bridges. Around 1.3 million are sheltering in thousands of relief camps.

“Among the tragic events I have witnessed through the media during the past few days, we’ve been moved by the resilience of those affected and I am looking forward to returning to the area soon,” WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said in a statement.

“On behalf of the players I’d like to say that our thoughts are with all of the people affected,” Shaun Murphy, the chairman of the WPBSA players commission, added.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
