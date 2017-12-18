FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
December 18, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a day ago

Campbell Soup to buy snacks maker Snyder's-Lance for $4.87 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co will buy Pretzels and Cape Cod chips maker Snyder‘s-Lance Inc for $4.87 billion as it looks to expand its snack business amid sagging soup sales.

Campbell said on Monday it would pay Snyder’s shareholder $50 per share in cash.

The offer represents a 27 percent premium to Snyder’s close on Wednesday, a day before CNBC first reported that the company had hired an investment bank to weigh a potential sale following an approach from Campbell. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

