FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Healthcare
February 22, 2018 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-‍Sobi Q4 tops forecast but 2018 outlook below market expectations​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Rare-disease drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) reported on Thursday a bigger fourth-quarter profit jump than expected but guided for slightly slower profit growth in 2018 than estimated by analysts.

* Sobi makes haemophilia, inflammation and genetic and metabolic disease drugs, with roughly half of sales in Europe

* Q4 operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) up 195 pct yr/yr to 619 mln SEK ($76.1 mln) vs Reuters’ analyst poll mean forecast of 565 mln, helped by strong growth across the portfolio, for new haemophilia drugs in particular

* In the full year, EBITA and sales landed just above Sobi’s forecast range

* “Our Haemophilia franchise continued to grow rapidly and our strong quarter-on-quarter growth shows that we delivered consistently on our launch strategy for Elocta and Alprolix,” said Guido Oelkers, who joined Sobi as new CEO in May last year

* Q4 sales of key haemophilia drugs Elocta and Alprolix, which are partly sold by partner Bioverativ, were 540 mln and 131 mln SEK, respectively, above forecast

* Sobi gave a full-year 2018 outlook for EBITA of 2.50-2.70 bln SEK on sales of 7.50-7.70 bln, with a ‍gross margin of at least 70 pct. Analysts’ mean forecasts ahead of the news were for FY 2018 EBITA of 2.83 bln and sales of ​7.90 bln

* Sobi shares drop 1.6 pct in early trading on Thursday, underperforming the wider Stockholm market

* Shares in Sobi, whose rivals include Roche, Novo Nordisk and Shire, were up 17 pct YTD at Wednesday’s close

* Most of the YTD gain for the stock came on Jan. 22, after French healthcare group Sanofi said ith had agreed to buy Bioverativ for $11.6 bln

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1355 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.