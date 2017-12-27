FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Manchester City's Toure keen to make international return
#Sports News
December 27, 2017 / 6:11 AM / in 2 days

Soccer: Manchester City's Toure keen to make international return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yaya Toure has reversed his decision to retire from international football and wants to help bring through the next generation of Ivory Coast players, the Manchester City midfielder has said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City Press Conference - Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv, Ukraine - December 5, 2017 Manchester City's Yaya Toure during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/Files

Toure, 34, retired in September 2016 with over 100 caps.

“I love my country and I am free for the national selection. I want to help the next generation and use all my experience so that all Ivorians are proud,” Toure said on Twitter.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
