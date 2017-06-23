FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 2 months ago

River striker Driussi to join Zenit

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Colombia's Independiente Medellin v Argentina's River Plate - Copa Libertadores - Atanasio Girardot stadium, Medellin, Colombia - 15/3/17 - Sebastian Driussi of River Plate celebrates after scoring.Fredy Builes

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Sebastian Driussi, one of the top goalscorers in this year's Argentine first division, is to join Zenit St Petersburg, his club River Plate said on Friday.

The Russian side are to pay the 15 million-Euro ($16.8 million) release clause to secure the services of a 21-year Argentine striker who grabbed 17 goals this season, two behind the league's top goalscorer Dario Benedetto.

"I spoke with Driussi and he told me he had been invited to go (to Zenit), that it's a done deal," River coach Marcelo Gallardo said.

"It's an important chance for his career and a good offer from an economic point of view. It's an offer that the club can’t turn down."

Reporting by Luis Ampuero, Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

