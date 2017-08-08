FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 5 days ago

Cup match postponed in Argentina after fans gun battle

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A Copa Argentina football match this week between Racing and Mitre has been postponed by police after Racing fans fought gun battles near their home stadium.

The Buenos Aires Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sport said Wednesday's game must be rescheduled for "strict reasons of security".

Tuesday's decision follows violent clashes on Monday night between rival members of Racing's barra brava, Argentina's organised ultras, or fan groups. One man was reported to have been injured in the clashes.

It was the latest in a series of violent incidents that have plagued Argentina's increasingly lawless football over the last few years.

Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

