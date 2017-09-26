FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Shanghai coach Villas-Boas fined for referee outburst
September 26, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 22 days ago

Soccer: Shanghai coach Villas-Boas fined for referee outburst

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Football Soccer - Zenit St. Petersburg press conference - Champions League - Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - 15 /02/16 Zenit St. Petersburg's coach Andre Villas-Boas attends a news conference prior to the Champions League soccer match against Benfica. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

(Reuters) - Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas has been fined $14,000 for his criticism of the referees following the Asian Champions League quarter-final win over Guangzhou Evergrande two weeks ago.

The Portuguese was investigated by the Asian Football Confederation for his outburst following the second leg of the quarter-final against the Chinese Super League rivals in Guangzhou.

The AFC’s disciplinary committee fined him for his “offensive words” at the referee during his post-match media conference in Guangzhou, the governing body said in a media release on Tuesday.

Villas-Boas had said the referees favoured Guangzhou during the two legs of the quarter-final and claimed the AFC were influenced by the powerful southern China club.

Villas-Boas’s side face Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium outside Tokyo on Wednesday in the first leg of the ACL semi-final.

The return meeting will be staged at Shanghai Stadium on Oct. 18, with the winners facing either Iran’s Persepolis or Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final in November.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

