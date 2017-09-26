Soccer: Shanghai coach Villas-Boas fined for referee outburst

(Reuters) - Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas has been fined $14,000 for his criticism of the referees following the Asian Champions League quarter-final win over Guangzhou Evergrande two weeks ago.

The Portuguese was investigated by the Asian Football Confederation for his outburst following the second leg of the quarter-final against the Chinese Super League rivals in Guangzhou.

The AFC’s disciplinary committee fined him for his “offensive words” at the referee during his post-match media conference in Guangzhou, the governing body said in a media release on Tuesday.

Villas-Boas had said the referees favoured Guangzhou during the two legs of the quarter-final and claimed the AFC were influenced by the powerful southern China club.

Villas-Boas’s side face Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium outside Tokyo on Wednesday in the first leg of the ACL semi-final.

The return meeting will be staged at Shanghai Stadium on Oct. 18, with the winners facing either Iran’s Persepolis or Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final in November.