Soccer: Abdulrahman makes shortlist for Asian player award

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Reigning Asian Player of the Year Omar Abdulrahman has been named among the nominees for this year’s award, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Saturday.

UAE's Ali Mabkhout (C) celebrates his goal with team mates UAE's Mohamed Abdulrahman (L) and UAE's Omar Abdulrahman during their Asian Cup Group C soccer match against Bahrain at the Canberra stadium in Canberra January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne /Files

The United Arab Emirates midfielder, who plays his club football for Al Ain, features on a three-man shortlist alongside China and Shanghai SIPG winger Wu Lei and Syrian striker Omar Khribin.

Australia’s Samantha Kerr, meanwhile, is among the three nominees for the women’s award, along with Sung Hyang-sim of North Korea and Japan’s Saki Kumagai.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Bangkok on November 29.