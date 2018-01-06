FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Fans injured as Oman celebrate Gulf Cup triumph
January 6, 2018 / 8:16 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Fans injured as Oman celebrate Gulf Cup triumph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT CITY (Reuters) - Almost 40 football fans from Oman were injured on Friday evening after a glass barrier broke during celebrations following the country’s Gulf Cup win over the United Arab Emirates.

The Pim Verbeek-coached Omanis claimed the title for only the second time in the nation’s history with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after the game had ended scoreless after 120 minutes.

The barrier at the Jaber International Stadium broke as fans from Oman pressed against the glass during celebrations, with the team several metres below at pitch level.

The Kuwait Football Association said on its Twitter account “around 40 people” had been hospitalised for minor injuries and posted videos of some of those involved after they had received treatment.

Kuwait stepped in to host the keenly contested regional tournament at the last minute after diplomatic issues between original hosts Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain threatened this year’s competition.

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
