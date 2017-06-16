FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 2 months ago

Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium - report

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.

Jeonbuk were docked nine points and fined 100 million won ($88,066.93) by the K League's disciplinary committee for payments the scout made to referees in 2013.

They were later barred from defending their Asian Champions League crown because of the scandal.

An official at the club told Reuters by telephone that the scout had been found dead at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in North Jeolla Province, in the southwest of the country, early on Friday.

Yonhap News quoted police as saying he had been found hanged.

Last September, the scout was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail term by Busan District Court after bribing two referees with a total of 5 million won ($4,403.35).

The scout, who had been at Jeonbuk for more than a decade until he was fired, had said the payments were of a personal nature and not aimed at influencing games.

($1 = 1,135.5000 won)

Reporting by Haejin Choi; Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien

