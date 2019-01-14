Late penalty knocks India out of Asian Cup as Bahrain progress

Al AIN (Reuters) - India had their hearts broken by an injury time penalty as Bahrain handed Stephen Constantine’s side a late 1-0 defeat that knocked them out of the Asian Cup on Monday evening.

India needed a draw to progress beyond the group phase for the first time in their history, but Jamal Rashed’s spot kick a minute into injury time gave Bahrain a victory that sees them advance as to the next round as third place finishers in group A.

They join hosts the United Arab Emirates and Thailand in the Round of 16 after the pair played out a 1-1 draw in Al Ain that ensured Alberto Zaccheroni’s side took top spot, with the Thais in second thanks to their superior head-to-head record over Bahrain.

The top two nations in each of the six groups at the newly-expanded 24-team Asian Cup advance to the knockout rounds, with the four third placed teams with the best records also progressing.

Bahrain, with four points from their three games, cannot be surpassed by more than two of the third-placed teams no matter the outcome of the remaining group games.

UAE topped the group with five points from their three games, wile the Thais progressed to the next phase for the first time since 1972. “I was expecting a better performance,” said UAE coach Zaccheroni after his side’s draw.

“We scored the early goal and controlled the game, but after scoring we conceded the equaliser. We lost concentration and didn’t take advantage of playing at home.”

Mabkhout gave UAE the lead with just seven minutes on the clock when he headed in from close range after Ismail Al Hammadi’s earlier effort had come back off the woodwork.

The Thais levelled with four minutes remaining in the half when Chanathip Songkrasin’s ball into the penalty area caused the home defence to panic, and Thitiphan Puangjan capitalised to slide the ball in.