Cahill in doubt for Australia's World Cup qualifier against Honduras
November 3, 2017 / 11:52 AM / a day ago

Cahill in doubt for Australia's World Cup qualifier against Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia striker Tim Cahill is a doubt for Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Honduras after limping out of Melbourne City’s A-League match on Friday.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Asia - Syria vs Australia - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - October 10, 2017 - Australia's Tim Cahill celebrates after scoring the winning goal. REUTERS/Steve Christo

Cahill, making his first start of the season, suffered an ankle injury after challenging Sydney FC’s Jordy Buijs for the ball and was substituted just 25 minutes into the match.

Fox News said that the 37-year-old was taken to hospital for a scan to determine the nature and extent of the injury.

Cahill, the all-time record Socceroos scorer, netted a double to ensure Australia defeated Syria in last month’s Asian playoff battle, which set up the intercontinental tie for a place in next year’s tournament in Russia.

He is due to fly with the Australian squad for the away match against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Nov. 10 before the second leg in Sydney on Nov. 15.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

