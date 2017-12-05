FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australia forward Cahill quits Melbourne City
#Soccer News
December 5, 2017 / 11:07 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Australia forward Cahill quits Melbourne City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia forward Tim Cahill has quit A-League team Melbourne City effective immediately, the club said on Wednesday.

Cahill, Australia’s most prolific all-time scorer with 50 goals in 103 appearances, leaves after just over a year at the Manchester City-owned club.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye but it was great to win last weekend and make a contribution, and also to have the club sitting third in the league,” he said in a statement.

“Qualifying for the World Cup has been a great adventure, and it would be a massive honour to represent my country in Russia. That will be my focus in the coming months.”

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
