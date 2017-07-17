FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Brisbane sign up two-cap Italy striker Maccarone
July 17, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 23 days ago

Soccer-Brisbane sign up two-cap Italy striker Maccarone

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Brisbane Roar have signed former Italy and Middlesbrough striker Massimo Maccarone as their marquee player for the next A-League season, the Australian club said on Monday.

The 37-year-old will head to the twice Australian champions from Empoli, where he won his two international caps in 2002 during a first spell at the club.

"We are pleased and excited to welcome a player of Massimo’s calibre to Brisbane," Roar boss John Aloisi said.

"His playing career is impressive and we are confident that Massimo's experience at the highest level will strengthen our already talented squad."

Brisbane finished third in the standings last season and went out of the championship playoffs in the semi-finals. The new A-League campaign starts on Oct. 6. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

