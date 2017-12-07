FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time
#Soccer News
December 7, 2017 / 7:07 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Ballon d‘Or for world player of the year on Thursday for a joint-record fifth time, going level with eternal rival and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi as the player to have won the prize the most times.

The Real Madrid forward won the award, handed out by magazine France Football, for the second consecutive year having led his side to the La Liga title with 25 goals and a successive Champions League crown, netting 12 goals including two in the 4-1 win over Juventus in the final.

Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
