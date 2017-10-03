FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Belgian champions Anderlecht name Vanhaezebrouck as coach
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 3, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 14 days ago

Soccer-Belgian champions Anderlecht name Vanhaezebrouck as coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Belgian champions Anderlecht named Hein Vanhaezebrouck as coach on Tuesday on a two-year contract, the club said.

The appointment of the 53-year-old ended speculation after he quit as coach of Ghent last week, days after Anderlecht fired Swiss Rene Weiler.

Anderlecht have struggled at the start of the new season and lie seventh in the standings after nine games, nine points behind the leaders.

In the Champions League they were beaten 3-0 away at Bayern Munich and 3-0 at home by Celtic in their opening two Group B matches.

Vanhaezebrouck took Ghent to a first Belgian title in 2015 and six months later they became only the second Belgian club to reach the Champions League knockout stages after finishing second in their group.

His first game in charge is away at Mechelen on Oct. 13 before a home game against Paris St Germain in the Champions League. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.