FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Royal Antwerp teenager Lobanzo dies after cardiac arrest
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 2, 2017 / 6:01 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Royal Antwerp teenager Lobanzo dies after cardiac arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Royal Antwerp youngster Joel Lobanzo has died at the age of 17 following a cardiac arrest during a training session with the Under-19 squad, the Belgian club said on Thursday.

Medical personnel and coaches present during Tuesday’s training session tried to resuscitate the player before they transferred him to a hospital, the club said in a statement on their website (www.royalantwerpfc.be).

Lobanzo remained in a critical condition for more than a day before he died, the club added. Antwerp said they have been counselling players and staff who witnessed the incident. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.