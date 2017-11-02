Soccer-Royal Antwerp teenager Lobanzo dies after cardiac arrest

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Royal Antwerp youngster Joel Lobanzo has died at the age of 17 following a cardiac arrest during a training session with the Under-19 squad, the Belgian club said on Thursday.

Medical personnel and coaches present during Tuesday’s training session tried to resuscitate the player before they transferred him to a hospital, the club said in a statement on their website (www.royalantwerpfc.be).

Lobanzo remained in a critical condition for more than a day before he died, the club added. Antwerp said they have been counselling players and staff who witnessed the incident. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)