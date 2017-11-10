FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Chelsea's Batshuayi out of Belgium squad with foot injury
November 10, 2017 / 5:48 AM / in 3 days

Soccer: Chelsea's Batshuayi out of Belgium squad with foot injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has withdrawn from the Belgium squad for their upcoming internationals due to a foot injury and has returned to the Premier League club for treatment, the national team’s manager Roberto Martinez has said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - A.S. Roma vs Chelsea - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 31, 2017 Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi reacts REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Batshuayi, who has scored seven goals in 12 appearances for Chelsea this season, last played for the London club during their 3-0 Champions League defeat by AS Roma last month and was benched for their subsequent league win over Manchester United.

Belgium play Mexico later on Friday followed by a match against Japan on Tuesday.

“Batshuayi is out for the Mexico game and has left the group to recover at Chelsea, because of an injury to his foot,” Martinez told reporters.

Martinez also said that Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is ruled of Friday’s friendly due to an ankle injury.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

