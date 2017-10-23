FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Police investigate riot after Belgian, Dutch fans clash
October 23, 2017 / 5:28 PM / in a day

Soccer: Police investigate riot after Belgian, Dutch fans clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police were investigating a riot caused by Belgian and Dutch soccer fans on Sunday that left a policeman with a broken jaw and led to 120 arrests.

Fighting broke out at a cafe after Club Bruges’s 1-0 home win over Royal Antwerp. Fans of Dutch clubs ADO Den Haag, who are allied to Bruges, and Willem II Tilburg, with links to Royal Antwerp, were also involved.

Police did not say how many Dutch fans had been detained.

“We have launched an investigation and are looking through camera images to see who played what role in this,” a Bruges police spokesman said.

Violence on this scale is relatively rare in Belgian soccer, although the match between Bruges and Antwerp, their first in 13 years, was regarded as high risk.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
