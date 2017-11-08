FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Coutinho could make Brazil return against England
November 8, 2017 / 6:34 AM / in a day

Soccer: Coutinho could make Brazil return against England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho could return from a thigh problem to play against England at Wembley on Tuesday, according to their team doctor.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - South America - Brazil Training - Manaus, Brazil - September 3, 2017 - Brazil's Philippe Coutinho controls the ball during a training session ahead of their match against Colombia. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/Files

The 25-year-old picked up the injury last month and missed his third consecutive game for Liverpool as they beat West Ham United 4-1 to climb to fifth at the weekend.

Brazil play against Japan in France on Friday before facing England four days later.

”The chances that he will play against Japan are tiny,“ Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was quoted as saying by Globo Esportes. ”He could be on the bench and play a few minutes.

“But we are working to make him available against England.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

