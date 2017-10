SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Cruzeiro lifted the Brazilian Cup for a fifth time on Wednesday after beating Flamengo 5-3 on penalties following a goalless second leg.

Diego missed from the spot with Flamengo’s third kick and Thiago Neves converted Cruzeiro’s final penalty to give the Belo Horizonte club the title and a coveted place in next year’s Copa Libertadores.

The two sides tied the first leg 1-1 in Rio de Janeiro three weeks ago.