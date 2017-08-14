Soccer: Flamengo hire Colombian coach Rueda

Soccer Football – Atletico Nacional v Deportivo Cali – Copa Colombia Final – Atanasio Girardot Stadium, Medellin, Colombia – June 18, 2017 The coach of Atletico Nacional, Reinaldo Rueda reacts after winning the cup

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Colombian Reinaldo Rueda has been appointed new coach of Flamengo, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Monday.

Rueda, 60, replaces Ze Ricardo, who was fired earlier this month after a string of poor results that included Flamengo's elimination from the Copa Libertadores.

The club are currently in seventh place of the Brazilian first division.

Rueda, who has coached Colombia, Ecuador and Honduras in addition to several clubs in his homeland, last year took Medellin's Atletico Nacional to the finals of both the Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, South America's equivalent of the Europa League.