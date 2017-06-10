FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
June 10, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 2 months ago

Gabriel Jesus withdrawn from Brazil squad after eye socket injury

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 13/5/17 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff / Livepic/ Files

REUTERS - Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been withdrawn from the Brazil squad to play Australia on Tuesday after fracturing the orbital bone around his left eye, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Saturday.

The 20-year-old forward was hurt in a clash with his Manchester City team mate Nicolas Otamendi during Friday's 1-0 loss to Argentina in a friendly.

Brazil have advised his club of the injury but will not be replacing him in the squad for the Australia friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Clare Fallon

