Soccer: Jesus can emulate Brazil great Ronaldo, says Alves
#Sports News
November 14, 2017 / 7:55 AM / in a day

Soccer: Jesus can emulate Brazil great Ronaldo, says Alves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has the technical ability and mental toughness to emulate former World Cup winning striker Ronaldo, Dani Alves has said ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against England.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Brazil vs Japan - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 10, 2017 Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Thiago Silva warm up before the match REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jesus has enjoyed a terrific start to his club career in England with Manchester City and the 20-year-old has also formed a potent combination with Neymar that helped Brazil book their spot in next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

”I wasn’t joking when I called him the new Ronaldo,“ Alves told British media of similarities to the three-times FIFA World Player of the Year. ”He’s already great and will get better. For all that he’s done, all that he’s achieved, there’s no pressure.

“He’s doing what he loves.”

Brazil come into the game at Wembley on the back of a 3-1 win over Japan in a friendly on Friday.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru

