17 days ago
Brazil's 1982 World Cup goalkeeper Peres dies
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Sports News
July 24, 2017 / 3:22 AM / 17 days ago

Brazil's 1982 World Cup goalkeeper Peres dies

Andrew Downie

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Waldir Peres, the much-maligned goalkeeper in Brazil's 1982 World Cup side, died of a heart attack on Sunday, his former club Sao Paulo said. He was 66.

Peres will always be remembered for a calamitous mistake in Brazil’s opening match against the Soviet Union when he let a 30-metre strike from Andrei Bal squirm through his hands to give the Soviets the lead.

Brazil recovered to win 2-1 and Peres performed competently in victories over Scotland, New Zealand and Argentina. However, they lost 3-2 to a Paolo Rossi-inspired Italy and were eliminated in the second round.

Peres, who won the Brazilian league with Sao Paulo and was second on the all-time appearances list for the club, collapsed while at a family lunch.

He is the second member of the celebrated 1982 team to pass away, after captain Socrates, who died in 2011.

Editing by Clare Fallon

