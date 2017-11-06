FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Stoke defender Teixeira dies aged 25
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Trump lauds Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
World
Trump lauds Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 6, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

Former Stoke defender Teixeira dies aged 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25, the Premier League club announced.

The Brazilian joined the club in 2014 and made two first-team appearances before joining Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

“Dionatan was a hugely popular member of our squad and it’s difficult to comprehend that he has passed away at such a young age,” Stoke’s chief executive Tony Scholes said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and friends at such a difficult time.”

Media reports claimed the player died from a suspected heart attack.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.