Soccer: At least 30 injured after police pepper spray fans - reports

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - At least 30 Brazilian soccer fans were injured at a local derby between Sport and Santa Cruz on Wednesday after supporters seeking to avoid a terracing confrontation were pepper sprayed by police, local media reported.

TV Globo showed dozens of fans being treated by medical personnel on the grass surrounding the pitch. There were no reported fatalities, but local media websites said between 30-60 people had been injured.

The incident occurred after Santa Cruz supporters ran down the terracing to avoid a clash between an officer pursuing a fan who lit a flare.

The Pernambuco state championship match, which was not halted while the fans were being treated, ended 1-1.