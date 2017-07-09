FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Fan killed after violent Rio de Janeiro derby game
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 9, 2017 / 10:00 AM / a month ago

Fan killed after violent Rio de Janeiro derby game

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian football fan was shot dead after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro following a derby match between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama, news reports said on Sunday.

The unidentified man was shot in the throat and three others were hit by bullets in the gunfight that followed the game. The three were reportedly released from hospital but police could not be reached to confirm details.

The violence erupted after home side Vasco da Gama lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Flamengo.

Supporters threw home-made rockets and fireworks inside the ground and players were forced to sprint from the pitch to avoid being hit. Fans battled on the terraces and then continued to fight outside the ground.

The incident is the latest in a string of violence related to Brazilian football. Scores of people have been killed in recent years.

Reporting by Andrew Downie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.